Drew Barrymore wants to get a tattoo that says ''timing is everything'' which is inspired by her zombie role in 'Santa Clarita Diet'.

The 41-year-old actress already has several pieces of body art and she has started to think about getting that phrase inked onto her skin as a permanent reminder of her wonderful experience on the programme.

Drew plays zombie real estate agent Sheila Hammond in the Netflix series and admits she has felt completely invigorated by the role.

In an interview with the Metro newspaper, she said: ''The next tattoo I get is going to say, 'Timing is everything,' because it really is. There's a universal clock you cannot control and I just happened to find this wonderful story that was very healthy for me to do at this moment. It's been a positive summer. I've lost a load of weight and I can't say thank you enough!''

The reason for Drew's weight loss is that her alter ego in the show must eat human flesh to stay alive and for the role she had to shift the pounds so her transformation into an undead housewife would look realistic.

The 'Miss You Already' star - who appears in the programme with Timothy Olyphant, who portrays Sheila's husband Joel Hammond - ''cut out sugar, wheat, soy, dairy, gluten, carbs and grains'' to get in shape and she's never felt better.

She said: ''I eat mostly protein and veggies. Every time I see the crew eating something. I want to kill them ... Sheila wants to feed, I can relate to her. In the food truck I stare at everybody like a seagull.''

Included among Drew's tattoo collection is a ''Breathe'' inking on her left arm which she got to ''remember the importance of everything and to keep breathing'', an outline of a bird on her right forearm, a butterfly on her stomach, a crescent moon on her toe, a bouquet of flowers on her hip, a cross on her lower right leg and two angels on her lower back - one of which represents her late mother Jaid.

Her most recent inking is of her daughters' names on her wrist. Drew has Olive, four, and Frankie, two, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman.