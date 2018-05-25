Drew Barrymore wants women to feel powerful in her makeup collection so they can focus on being the best they can be in their everyday lives.
Drew Barrymore uses makeup as a ''weapon for self-confidence''.
The 43-year-old actress founded her own cosmetics brand called Flower Beauty in a bid to help give women a ''boost'' and encourage them to play around with their looks, but the 'Santa Clarita Diet' star says she likes to use makeup as a way to help prepare her for facing her day so she can focus on the things that are important rather than worrying about her appearance.
Speaking to E! News, she said: ''For me makeup is just this great tool to feel your best, for me, women need weapons in their arsenal and to boost their self-confidence and not think about the silliness that goes on in our mind about being a woman.
''When we walk in a place and we're just incredibly Zen and we've taken care of everything we needed to take care of in order to focus on the greater good at hand, be a great mum, be an awesome friend, kill it at your work, do whatever it is that you do.''
And the blonde beauty is more than happy to share her everyday life behind the camera with her social media followers because she wants her fans to know that her glamorous red-carpet looks isn't her ''real life'', and her children - Olive, 5 and Frankie, 4 with former spouse Will Kopelman - keep her too busy to wear makeup and perfect her hair.
She explained: ''I'm always happy to share the not-so-glamourous because that's not real life, I'm a mum-of-two, I wear sweatpants, my hair doesn't look good, I don't wear makeup, I'm just trying to get through the day with the best attitude.''
