Drew Barrymore says her life is so ''surreal'' right now as she is juggling her career and family life.
The 'Santa Clarita Diet' star admits things are really strange at the moment as she is juggling her career and family life, with Olive, six, and Frankie, four.
Speaking at the launch of Flower Beauty in Sydney, Australia, she said: ''Life is so surreal, I'm like trying to plan my kid's birthday party in the car on the way here and I'm just being a typical mum and then this and it's so incredible.''
Drew previously revealed her daughter is ''mad'' at her for going out of town.
She wrote at the time: ''Sunday in the park with Olive. She's 5 going on 13. She looks like a 90's grunge girl. And has the attitude to go with it. She's mad because mom has been out of town. I'm teaching her the word ''reentry'' and that it can take a day. Let her get her mood out of her system and i tell her i understand. (sic)''
And the 44-year-old actress previously admitted her ''whole life was falling apart'' when she split from Will Kopelman.
She said: ''I think this woman is going through an awakening ... I loved getting to have that outlet. It was a safe place for me to spend my summer while my whole life was just sort of falling apart. I was just in a really low point and I read the script and it made me laugh and it made me feel something. It took me out of my own world that wasn't super pleasant at the time and I thought, 'Maybe other people wanna be take out of their unpleasant times and be transported into something that's cool and different.''
