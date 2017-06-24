Drew Barrymore leaves heartfelt notes in her children's lunch boxes.

The 42-year-old actress, who has daughters Olive, four, and Frankie, three, with her former partner Will Kopelman, has revealed she pens loving messages to her children and leaves ''banana art'' in her kids' packed lunches to remind them she is ''always'' there with them.

The golden-haired beauty shared her secret on social media, which saw her post a picture of her holding a love-heart shaped letter, and a banana with the words ''Olive I love you'' on.

The 'The Wedding Singer' star's note read: ''I love you so much. Have a great day at camp! Love Mum (sic).''

And Drew captioned the Instagram post: ''@seedlingsgroup and one of my besties @aliza118 helped remind me to leave love notes and make banana art to leave in olives lunch box! A TGIF for my girl to open and see that I am with her always! Thanks Aunty Aliza! Great call! And a great way to end the week. #camplunch (sic).''

The star has previously taken to her photo-sharing site to reveal the extra motherly touch and effort she goes to to prepare her oldest child's snack box to make sure her personalised treats fit in to the compartments.

An image of a full stashed lunch box with a heart shaped peanut butter and jam sandwich on the side, was captioned: ''camp lunch for olive, but now where do I put the pb and j that I cut out with a cookie cutter? #heartshapedlunch #yumboxrules @yumboxlunch ps I think I just learned how to tag someone on insta! #productivebeforeAM (sic).''

Meanwhile, Drew has reportedly found a new man and has secretly been dating David Hutchinson, who is the senior vice-president of Maesa, the firm that makes her Flower Beauty products since her split from her ex-husband last year.