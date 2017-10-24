Drew Barrymore has launched a new lifestyle brand named Dear Drew, and the clothing, jewellery and accessories pieces will be available to buy on Amazon Fashion now.
The 42-year-old actress has created her first clothing line, which includes a range of garments as well as jewellery pieces and additional accessories that retail from $28 to almost $300 on Amazon Fashion.
And the '50 First Dates' star's latest venture was designed to ''provide positive inspiration'' to ''all women''.
Speaking about the range, Amazon Fashion Director, Kate Dimmock, said: ''The brand's mission is to provide positive inspiration and a grounding voice to all women.''
The online outlet are ''delighted'' to have partnered with Drew - who has five-year-old Olive and three-year-old Frankie with her former partner Will Kopelman - and they have credited her ''impressive career and creative energy''.
Kate explained: ''We're delighted to be teaming up with Drew Barrymore to debut her new brand on Amazon Fashion. Drew's impressive career and creative energy is an inspiration, and we're thrilled to be able to offer our customers a collection that embodies her.''
Although this is Drew's first foray into fashion, she has previously released a beauty range, which saw her launch her cosmetics brand Flower Beauty in 2012.
Drew - who has also released a Flower Eyewear range - feels ''so lucky'' she is able to design a ''wide array'' of products.
She said: ''I'm so lucky that I get to work in such a wide-array of design arenas every day. It's so energizing.''
Meanwhile, Drew has admitted she would love nothing more than her brood to take over her business when they grow up.
Speaking previously about her dream for her Flower Beauty business, she said: ''It's my dream that if Flower Beauty continues that one day my daughters will want to work on it, because they are upstairs putting make-up on as we speak. They live for make-up.''
