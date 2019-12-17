'Santa Clarita Diet' star Drew Barrymore admits she is ''really hard'' on herself and is always ''beating herself up''.
Drew Barrymore is ''really hard'' on herself.
The 'Santa Clarita Diet' star - who has Olive, seven, and Frankie, five, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman - admits she doesn't know how to relax and is always ''beating herself up''.
She said: ''All I do is like beat myself up and expect and demand more. I'm really hard on myself. I never kick back, put up my feet, and go, 'You did a good job on that.' It's like Da Vinci Code self-flagellation 24/7.''
And Drew admits she feels such ''great freedom'' to not have to ''pretend to be perfect''.
She told Allure: ''There were a lot of things I had to go through in front of everybody that were not comfortable. Ultimately, it led to such a great freedom to not have to pretend to be perfect. You cannot be living your life looking and seeking exterior validation. It's going to be a very exhausting journey.''
Drew previously admitted she wishes social media didn't exist.
The 44-year-old actress said: ''The thing I hate about social media is that I wish I could bring my daughters up in a world where it didn't exist. The good news is I was on the cover of the National Enquirer at, like, seven years old, so I'm like, all right, that's basically social media training ground ... I get it. I was raised in a life where everything was out there ... I am built to handle these girls and the pressures they're going to face, because I had to navigate them, too. And the thing I love about social media is that we can communicate in a different way. To all people on social media, do not read the negative comments. You can't find validation in social media.''
