Drew Barrymore is ''really hard'' on herself.

The 'Santa Clarita Diet' star - who has Olive, seven, and Frankie, five, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman - admits she doesn't know how to relax and is always ''beating herself up''.

She said: ''All I do is like beat myself up and expect and demand more. I'm really hard on myself. I never kick back, put up my feet, and go, 'You did a good job on that.' It's like Da Vinci Code self-flagellation 24/7.''

And Drew admits she feels such ''great freedom'' to not have to ''pretend to be perfect''.

She told Allure: ''There were a lot of things I had to go through in front of everybody that were not comfortable. Ultimately, it led to such a great freedom to not have to pretend to be perfect. You cannot be living your life looking and seeking exterior validation. It's going to be a very exhausting journey.''

Drew previously admitted she wishes social media didn't exist.

The 44-year-old actress said: ''The thing I hate about social media is that I wish I could bring my daughters up in a world where it didn't exist. The good news is I was on the cover of the National Enquirer at, like, seven years old, so I'm like, all right, that's basically social media training ground ... I get it. I was raised in a life where everything was out there ... I am built to handle these girls and the pressures they're going to face, because I had to navigate them, too. And the thing I love about social media is that we can communicate in a different way. To all people on social media, do not read the negative comments. You can't find validation in social media.''