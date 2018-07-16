Drew Barrymore has decided she doesn't want to use dating apps anymore - even though they were ''fun.''
Drew Barrymore has come off dating sites.
The 43-year-old actress split from her husband Will Kopelman, with whom she has children Olive, five, and Frankie, four, in August 2016 following four years of marriage and, although she initially tried to fill her time by swiping backwards and forwards on the dating apps, she's since decided she likes the single life and doesn't have time for love.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''I got off [dating apps]. It was fun to try though. I've been working out there in the public since I was young so that myth of the blind date alluded me and I always wanted to do it so that was like a dating app for me. But then it's not blind on my side so it just, I don't know, doesn't work.''
And, even though she was desperate to get out there again after her split, Drew was shocked that none of her friends attempted to set her up with anyone.
She explained: ''None of my friends ever set me up! I think I have the same old friends for so long, were all in such a rhythm, we don't even think like that.''
The '50 First Dates' star is now using her spare time to look after herself.
She said: ''Working mums forget to put a little bit [of time and effort] into ourselves but the tiniest little bit of concealer can make such a difference in your self-confidence. So even one minute or 30 seconds, can just sort of boost your self-esteem, and it's important to remember to take that time to do that.''
Drew is now on a mission to prove to her two daughters that she's a strong woman.
She explained: ''I think that it's good for little girls to see that being self-employed, self-generated, self-inspired is a really important thing. But to remember there is no I in team, you do nothing on your own and it really takes a village to accomplish anything.''
