Hollywood beauties Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz have gone makeup free for an empowering Instagram snap and the 'Santa Clarita Diet' star admits she often goes out without any beauty products because doesn't have ''the time or energy'' to put makeup on everyday.
Drew Barrymore often goes out makeup free because she doesn't have ''the time or energy'' to apply lots of products before she heads out.
The 43-year-old actress posted an empowering makeup free photo of herself and her friend Cameron Diaz on her Instagram account to show that she's happy to rely on her natural beauty, captioning the snap ''#nomakeup #nofilter #oldschoolsisters #playdate #dayoff #friday #SUNSCREENALWAYS [sic]''
Although the 'Santa Clarita Diet' star admits even a little bit of makeup can go a long way to make a woman feel special she often goes out without using any products because she's more focused on ''real life''.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''I love makeup so much, but it's like we don't have the time or energy to do it all the time, so I'm really into real life.
''The tiniest little bit of concealer and a lip can make such a difference in your self confidence that it's like, you do it and you think, 'Why would I never not do this?' But I'm a mom, I'm busy and we forget to put a little bit into ourselves. Even one minute, 30 seconds can just sort of boost yourself, and it's important to remember to take that time to do that.''
Drew has her own makeup line Flower Beauty and she was at the Beautycon Festival LA to unveil new products from the brand.
One of her new products is a signature perfume which she has called Pretty Deadly.
In a post about the scent on her Instagram account unveiling the bottle, she said: ''@flowerbeauty SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES ... #PRETTY DEADLY INSPIRED BY DANGEROUS FLOWERS fragrance in #narciccusfatale [sic]''
