Hollywood star Drew Barrymore has reportedly found a new love interest in the shape of David Hutchinson.
The 42-year-old actress - who divorced actor Will Kopelman in 2016 - has been secretly dating David Hutchinson, who is the senior vice-president of Maesa, the firm that makes her Flower Beauty products.
A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''They were in Palm Springs for a wedding last weekend.''
The Hollywood star separated from her ex-husband in April 2016 and their divorce was made official in August of the same year.
Prior to that, Drew had short-lived marriages to bartender Jeremy Thomas, from 1994 until 1995, and comedian Tom Green, from 2001 until 2002.
Drew has two daughters, Olive and Frankie, from her relationship with Will, and she's previously admitted that motherhood has made her much more ''conservative''.
She shared: ''I've become, ironically, much more conservative as an adult and a mother, but I still celebrate expression and silliness.
''I like that it takes a long time to become a grown-up. Being young is a beautiful thing - full of learning curves and lessons and silliness, and stupidity in some ways, but awesome, learned journeys.
''I want my girls to be girls for as long as they can be and not grow up too fast.''
Meanwhile, Drew also claims to have developed a philosophical approach towards her life and her career as she has aged.
The 'Santa Clarita Diet' star: ''It's unrealistic to think everything you do is going to be successful.
''There's no life ever been recorded where everything went on an incline, so you need to be OK with the ups and downs of professional life and believe everything is either something to learn from, or will lead to something you can't foresee.''
