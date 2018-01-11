Drew Barrymore has become a ''crazy cat lady'' after adopting three kittens.

The 'Miss You Already' star took to Instagram to reveal she had taken on three new pets, one for herself and one for each of her daughters - Olive, five, and Frankie, three.

She wrote on Instagram: ''If you can believe, my daughters and I went to rescue a cat and came home with three kittens in need. #thekitties #rescue #christmasmiracle or I just became the crazy cat lady? Names are (from left to right) LUCKY (Olive's cat) PEACH (Frankie's cat) FERN (mine) all females #GIRLGANG (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old actress previously took to social media and dubbed her children as the ''loves of her life''.

Posting a picture of herself and her eldest daughter, she wrote: ''The love of my life. Olive. Sunday. Thanksgiving weekend. I hope everyone had a safe and happy holiday. This is a very special time. And may it bring out the best in all of us. And all the spirit of family and loved ones. I never knew I could love so much. I never knew I would be so lucky one day to be a mom. Thank you to all our many blessings for our family. And we wish them right back to yours. (sic)''

And she also posted a touching tribute to her youngest daughter too.

She wrote on a picture of the pair holding hands whilst riding a merry-go-round: ''The other love of my life. Frankie. Side by side, holding hands. Best moments. I wish I could freeze them in time. To the old sounds of the carousel. Going round and round. These holidays can make me so nostalgic and just a big pile of mush! (sic)''