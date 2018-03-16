Drew Barrymore says her Netflix series 'Santa Clarita Diet' - in which she plays a zombie - inspired her to lose 20 pounds.
The 43-year-old actress ditched the impressive amount for her role as a zombie in 'Santa Clarita Diet' and says playing Sheila in the Netflix series has reminded her the importance of ''putting a little into yourself does make you feel a little more alive''.
Speaking on The Today Show, she said: ''If a woman was really eating just protein and nothing else she would lose weight. It gave me this intense responsibility that I said I want to fulfill to be Sheila and then there was like no excuses ... It is called 'Santa Clarita Diet' but it is more than that for me. It is doing her hair and putting on nails and accessorising. Sheila has reminded me in a way that sometimes putting a little into yourself does make you feel a little more alive. Isn't it ironic? ... This is a smooth sailing ship, there is no drama. If I could have no drama in any area of my life, I will take it.''
Meanwhile, Drew previously insisted a strict beauty regime is ''time consuming''.
Alongside a photograph of Drew with her freshly painted red manicure resting on top of her script, which was shared on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''#becomingSheila time to get her rad nails. Gosh, being a girl is time consuming ... No wonder I let it all go. @kimmiekyees @tombachik @debbiedoesnails #ITTAKESAVILLAGE thank you for your brilliance. I am lucky to work with you guys! (sic).''
