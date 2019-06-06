Drew Barrymore had her stomach sculpted after her two pregnancies caused her abdominal muscles to separate.
The 44-year-old actress experienced diastasis recti during her pregnancies with daughters Olive, six, and Frankie, five - whom she has with her ex-husband Will Kopelman - and has said that because her core never went back together after the muscles separated, she turned to stomach sculpting.
She said: ''I love exercising, but after two kids I kept getting injured because I just did not have a core. My midsection was like a fish tank and I just kept getting sidelined.
''Women are having children all the time, and no one's talking about how their body is forever changed.''
Drew discovered EMSCULPT - for whom she is now a spokesperson - which is a non-invasive, electromagnetic procedure to eliminate fat cells and tighten muscles, and noticed the changes in her body ''immediately''.
She added: ''I felt immediately different. And it looked immediately different, but it just functioned differently.''
And although the procedure changed the way her body looks, the 'Santa Clarita Diet' star insists she didn't do it for aesthetics.
She said: ''It was just about the way it functioned. I just want to feel empowered and good about myself, and I really was looking for something that would allow me to be stronger so I could get stronger.''
Drew underwent the procedure as part of her goal to focus on her overall health in 2019, as she says she's determined to be able to juggle having a career and being a ''full-time mum'', whilst having enough energy to do both.
Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''This is my year. I have to take care of myself. I really wanted to get to a place of strength so I could have the second half of my life be more athletic than the first half was. I want to be able to chase my kids around and be a full-time mom and have my career.''
