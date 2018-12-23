Drew Barrymore ''fights like a lion'' to maintain her weight goals.

The 'Miss You Already' actress admits it can be tough for her to lose weight but after shedding an impressive 25 pounds, she realises she has the ''control to be who she wants'' to be.

She wrote on Instagram: ''#TheWayItLooksToUs: WELLNESS ... When I look at Instagram, I am made to think I should be at my best self. But most days, I lack consistency due to real life ... Solution: with the right people (@marniealton) we can make our goals a reality... Here is me in a before pose and then 25 pounds later in the same place. You can tell my face is so much thinner! This takes me so much work. Diet and exercise and fighting like a lion for it! Damn you genetics! And yet thank you for all the good stuff. I love where I come from (JOHN ETHEL LIONEL) and whatever package it comes in. I just know that I have the control to be what I want. Even if it is hard AF! At least I know there are experts I can turn to for help. I mean look at what Marnie helped me do in three months! When i have time off in 2019...I'm comin for ya! PS may I just say I want to be these ladies on the front page. You are my spirit animals and my goal posts! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Drew previously claimed she doesn't really care about having ''a hot body'' and regaining her pre-pregnancy body isn't a priority.

The actress - who has Olive, six, and Frankie, four, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman - said: ''Having a hot body is just not my thing. I care a little, I don't care a lot. I never looked good in a bathing suit, so now I look worse in a bathing suit. I have cellulite. But I would much rather have my kids and look a little worse in a bathing suit!''