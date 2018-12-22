Drew Barrymore says she is ''blessed'' to have such good memories with her family.
The 'Miss You Already' star is so grateful to be a mother to Olive, six, and Frankie, four - who she shares with her ex-husband Will Kopelman - even through the hard times.
She wrote on Instagram: ''#TheWayItLooksToUs: MY REALITY BECOMES MY MEMORIES ... And when I look back, it wasn't so bad ... When I cleaned up my daughter's mess, the powdered sugar in the air fell into my mouth and I realised how sweet my reality really is ... Sometimes what seems like the biggest mess can be your greatest memory. Someone wise once told me that memories are what you take with you. #TheAirIsSweet ... And life goes on. In that same hallway, Olive directs us all in a little play and we make a video! What I love most is that the moments keep rolling. If your loved ones have health, than you actually have the most important blessing. We all are wrapped up in #thewayitlookstous and yet that in itself is a luxury! May we all be protective and grateful for the love we have. And who cares how it looks! If you are kind, well, that's the prettiest look I've ever seen. (sic)''
Meanwhile, Drew previously insisted she won't let her children go into acting just yet but she would be ''so supportive'' if they wanted to follow in her footsteps in later life.
She said: ''I'm not going to let them be kid actors. That's so not their journey. If they want to be actors later in life, I would be so supportive of it. Can you imagine me being a mom who is pushing her kids out there? That's not going to happen.''
