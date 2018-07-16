Drew Barrymore thinks it's great the 'Charlie's Angels' franchise is to be rebooted for a new generation of fans.
Drew Barrymore is ''excited'' about the upcoming 'Charlie's Angels' reboot.
The 43-year-old actress - who starred in a big screen remake of the 1970s detective drama series opposite her friends Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu in 2000 and again in a 2003 sequel - thinks director Elizabeth Banks' upcoming new take on the saga, which is tipped to star Kristen Stewart and Lupita Nyong'o, will be ''great'' for a new generation of fans.
She said of the remake: ''I'm just excited for them.
''Because every generation that brings 'Charlie's Angels' out into the world is about the power of three women and what they can do, while loving men and wanting to date them or working side by side with them.
''But there's just something about 'Charlie's Angels' that make men and women so happy.
''And it's so positive. So if they keep that alive in this new iteration, it's just going to be great.''
The '50 First Dates' star is still very close to Cameron, 45, and their strong bond makes them ''push'' one another to be the best they can.
In an interview with 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''We're like more than best friends, she's my sister.''
''We have much more of that kind of relationship; we're very honest with each other. We push each other.
''And we've had the majority of our lives spent side by side, really going through what real life is, which is an everyday high and low and we just have each other's backs.''
The original 'Charlie's Angels' premiered in 1976 and lasted for five seasons with the late Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith starring as the private detectives working for a benefactor named Charlie - voiced by John Forsyth.
Fawcett left the series and was replaced by Cheryl Ladd and then Shelley Hack and Tanya Roberts joined the show later in the series.
The success of the series led to the two hugely successful movies with Drew, Lucy and Cameron.
'Charlie's Angels' was released in 2000 and grossed around $264 million worldwide with the 2003 sequel 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle' earning $259 million.
Forsyth reprised his role as the unseen Charlie in the movie franchise but retired from acting following the movies' release. He died in 2010 at the age of 91.
In 2011, ABC tried to revive the franchise on TV and the Angels were played by Minka Kelly, 36, Rachael Taylor, 32, and Annie Ilonzeh, 33.
The series only lasted one season before it was cancelled by the studio.
