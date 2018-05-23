Drew Barrymore says her dark eye circles make her look like a ''ghoul''.

Although she ''loves'' the laugh lines on her face, the 42-year-old actress has made it her mission over the years to minimise the appearance of the black bags with a range of eye creams and gels because the discoloration makes her feel like a ''crypt keeper''.

Posting a picture of her serums of choice on Instagram, she wrote: ''I have really dark circles. That's my problem. I don't have lines as much as I look the crypt keeper. I love laugh lines. Can't wait for more. But dark circles are a problem because it looks like instead of being impossibly happy throughout my life, I look more and more like a ghoul who came from the graveyard!''

And the Flower Beauty founder has finally found products which work for her and says she goes for formulas with a ''light pearl or pinky tone'' because it helps create a flawless canvass for her makeup.

She continued: ''The key is to find a more pigmented eye cream. Rarely, but certainly sometimes, clear has worked. But I often find white tinted ones with a light pearl or pinky tone. I have a few faves I will share, but wanted to show a regular morning of living my poison. [sic]''

The 'Santa Clarita Diet' star went on to share a picture of the tried and tested products she swears by which includes Caudalie's Premier Cru, Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate and Clinique Even Better Eyes.

She wrote: ''These work! I've tried everything and will continue to find the holy grail for dark circles. [sic]''