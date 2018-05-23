Drew Barrymore has shared the products she uses to minimise the appearance of dark circles under her eyes.
Drew Barrymore says her dark eye circles make her look like a ''ghoul''.
Although she ''loves'' the laugh lines on her face, the 42-year-old actress has made it her mission over the years to minimise the appearance of the black bags with a range of eye creams and gels because the discoloration makes her feel like a ''crypt keeper''.
Posting a picture of her serums of choice on Instagram, she wrote: ''I have really dark circles. That's my problem. I don't have lines as much as I look the crypt keeper. I love laugh lines. Can't wait for more. But dark circles are a problem because it looks like instead of being impossibly happy throughout my life, I look more and more like a ghoul who came from the graveyard!''
And the Flower Beauty founder has finally found products which work for her and says she goes for formulas with a ''light pearl or pinky tone'' because it helps create a flawless canvass for her makeup.
She continued: ''The key is to find a more pigmented eye cream. Rarely, but certainly sometimes, clear has worked. But I often find white tinted ones with a light pearl or pinky tone. I have a few faves I will share, but wanted to show a regular morning of living my poison. [sic]''
The 'Santa Clarita Diet' star went on to share a picture of the tried and tested products she swears by which includes Caudalie's Premier Cru, Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate and Clinique Even Better Eyes.
She wrote: ''These work! I've tried everything and will continue to find the holy grail for dark circles. [sic]''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Harvey Weinstein wanted one movie, and almost sacked Peter Jackson over it.
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
There isn't much originality in this rude female-led comedy, but its observations on single life...
This may be a drama about breast cancer, but it's astutely written and played with...
Milly has rather a modest life as a community gardener, living on a boat in...
Even with its inane script and limp direction, this film is watchable simply because Drew...
Jim and Lauren are single parents who, after possibly the worst blind date both of...
A grounding in the real-life story makes this film much less sentimental than it looks....
It might not be particularly original, but this rom-com at least takes a fresh approach...
When Erin and Garrett have a chance meeting in a bar in New York, both...
Hugely openhearted and packed with terrific moments that are both spiky and resonant, this undemanding...
Cloying sentimentality threatens to overwhelm this quiet character study about a widower trying to reconnect...
Watch the trailer for Whip ItThe small town of Bodeen, Texas doesn't exactly have a...
Watch the trailer for Everybody's Fine Frank Goode's children are all grown up and they...