Drew Barrymore doesn't have time to sit down and apply her make-up and regularly has to apply her beauty products on the go.
Drew Barrymore doesn't have time to sit down and apply her make-up.
The 41-year-old actress - who has daughters Olive, four, and two-year-old Frankie with her former partner Will Kopelman - has revealed she doesn't enjoy the ''old fashioned luxury of time'' and the ability to sit down in front of a vanity table to calmly perfect her aesthetic and instead has to swiftly apply beauty products on the go.
Speaking about her daily beauty routine, the golden-haired beauty - who founded her cosmetics company Flower in 2012 - said: ''I don't have a lot of sit-down-at-the-vanity-table, old-fashioned luxury of time. It's so real for us girls. We really do our make-up on the go.''
The '50 First Dates' star has hinted one of her favourite cosmetic products is a highlighter, because it uplifts the eye area.
Speaking about the item, she said: ''[It] gives the eyes a little lift.''
And Drew has revealed she ''always'' have a small amount of moisturiser on her wherever she goes because it gives her a ''beyond-make-up glow.''
She said: ''I always take some on the go. [It gives a] beyond-make-up glow.''
Although the star has hinted she doesn't apply too many products, although she has revealed she loves to apply lashings of mascara because she doesn't think a woman can wear too much of the eye product.
She said: ''In mascara, there is no such thing as too much.''
Meanwhile, Drew has admitted since expanding her brand Flower to include an accessories line, she is keen to launch a clothing line because she thinks it would be ''fun''.
Speaking previously, the entrepreneur - who is signed to IMG Models and has remained a CoverGirl cosmetics model since 2007 - said: ''Beauty, eyewear, and fragrance are all an above-the-neck category. It would be fun to explore the same philosophies we have in apparel. Stay tuned for that!''
The ‘Taboo’ actor is rumoured to be playing a Stormtrooper in the next ‘Star Wars’ installment.
Paramore's Hayley Williams found writing their fifth album was not an ''easy task''.
Andrew Garfield describes his new movie as "a meditation and a prayer".
The new fantasy action thriller Underworld: Blood Wars marks Kate Beckinsale's fifth appearance as tough-girl Selene
In the dramatic fantasy A Monster Calls, Sigourney Weaver plays the stoic British grandmother of the central character.
The star reveals how different she was to her female friends.
There isn't much originality in this rude female-led comedy, but its observations on single life...
This may be a drama about breast cancer, but it's astutely written and played with...
Milly has rather a modest life as a community gardener, living on a boat in...
Even with its inane script and limp direction, this film is watchable simply because Drew...
Jim and Lauren are single parents who, after possibly the worst blind date both of...
A grounding in the real-life story makes this film much less sentimental than it looks....
It might not be particularly original, but this rom-com at least takes a fresh approach...
When Erin and Garrett have a chance meeting in a bar in New York, both...
Hugely openhearted and packed with terrific moments that are both spiky and resonant, this undemanding...
Cloying sentimentality threatens to overwhelm this quiet character study about a widower trying to reconnect...
Watch the trailer for Whip ItThe small town of Bodeen, Texas doesn't exactly have a...
Watch the trailer for Everybody's Fine Frank Goode's children are all grown up and they...