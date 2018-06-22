Drew Barrymore has admitted she once got revenge on her ex-boyfriend by spray painting his car.
The '50 First Dates' star was desperate to get revenge on her former flame - whose identity isn't known - in the mid-90s that she sprayed his vehicle with some cryptic messages while blasting Cypress Hill with her girlfriend.
Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Thursday (21.06.18), she said: ''I spray painted an ex-boyfriend's car. It was really fun. We like blasted Cypress Hill [hip-hop duo]. It was mid-90s, late-90s. We felt so baller. We painted a lot of horrible things, which would not seem like me. It wasn't like: 'You screwed me over, you d**k.' It was like inner key and black flag. And then he called me crying like a little bitch.''
''And he was like, 'You wouldn't have done this, would you?' And I was like, 'No...' It was really gratifying.''
She then added: ''And now he knows it's me!''
The 43-year-old actress also opened up on some of the most memorable moments from her Hollywood career and admits meeting Princess Diana - who died in 1997 in a car accident - and giving her an E.T. doll at the screening of her film 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' when she was just seven was probably the highlight.
Drew explained: ''I remember it like it was yesterday. It was the most exciting moment for me to meet a real-life princess, the real-life princess, the people's Princess. Diana was and is and will always be the epitome of a woman that all little girls look up to. She was so kind and so nice.''
However, Drew did have some stern eyes watching her as the film's director Steven Spielberg - who is also her godfather - gave her a glare warning her not to mess it up.
