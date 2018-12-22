Drew Barrymore says co-parenting with her former husband isn't easy.

The 43-year-old actress split from Will Kopelman in 2016 after almost four years of marriage and although the pair have remained close while raising their daughters Olive, six and four-year-old Frankie, Drew admitted co-parenting can be challenging.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Will and I continue to marvel at what we made and try to be the best co parents we can be. It's not always easy and the point is...nothing in life is. But it doesn't mean that any bitter outweighs the sweet! (sic).''

Although Drew didn't get the ''Happy Ever After'' she had planned, she says she would go through her marriage and divorce again in order to become a parent to their daughters.

She explained: ''Once upon a time... I remember reading an article that said I had gotten my happy ending after all. Looking [back], it sure looked that way.

''And then, like many times in life for all of us, our plans change and our dreams are adjusted. But that doesn't mean that every second wasn't worth it. And if that DeLorean time machine pulled up every day, I would do it all over again.''

''After all, I did get my dream. 2 healthy girls (sic).''

Drew - who was married to Tom Green from 2001 to 2002, and Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995 - previously admitted she tends to remain friendly with her exes.

Speaking in 2009 about previous boyfriends, she said: ''[They] are really important to me, and I am very close with them.

''Just because the 'in love' doesn't work doesn't mean the love goes away.''