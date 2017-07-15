Drew Barrymore has thanked Cameron Diaz for making her feel ''beyond beautiful'' and whole again after spending quality time together.
Drew Barrymore has thanked Cameron Diaz for making her feel ''beyond beautiful''.
The 42-year-old actress and the blonde beauty boast a strong friendship and the 'Never Been Kissed' star has revealed after spending quality time with her 'Charlie's Angels' co-star she always feels rejuvenated and like she is a ''whole person'' again.
Speaking about the 44-year-old actress in a heartfelt post on Instagram, which sees the two cosy up together for the photograph, Drew wrote: ''#beautyjunkieweek #sisters. getting out of your house with your girlfriend. And being a whole person, with your sister. Remember to spend a moment with the ones you love in your busy life. She has made me feel beyond beautiful. Always has. Always will. #thankgodforyourfriends. They rejuvenate and confirm everything. (sic).''
However, this is not the first time the Flower Beauty founder has hailed the 'The Other Woman' star as her loyal companion, as Drew previously credited Cameron as the only person she would rely on if she was involved in a difficult situation.
Drew - who split from her previous partner Will Kopelman last year - said: ''Not that any one of us are going to jail anytime soon. But 100 percent. She would, like, get in there and get you out.
''If you're looking for the best dinner-cooking partner and watching-TV-on-the-couch friend, call her. If someone is in a medical situation, call her! She's the most loyal, fierce, fun, cosy friend.''
And Drew - who has daughters Olive, four, and Frankie, three - has admitted the key to her longstanding friendship with Cameron is ''incredible honesty''.
She previously said: ''We have incredible honesty with each other and we work hard on our lives and our friendship.''
This year's Rotterdam event was definitely one to remember.
New album 'Flower Boy' comes later this summer.
The director is thought to have written a script on the Manson family murders
Reports have suggested the hitmaker is in "secret discussions" abut next year's prestigious show
Stranger Things Is Back And Looking Better Than Ever
There isn't much originality in this rude female-led comedy, but its observations on single life...
This may be a drama about breast cancer, but it's astutely written and played with...
Milly has rather a modest life as a community gardener, living on a boat in...
Even with its inane script and limp direction, this film is watchable simply because Drew...
Jim and Lauren are single parents who, after possibly the worst blind date both of...
A grounding in the real-life story makes this film much less sentimental than it looks....
It might not be particularly original, but this rom-com at least takes a fresh approach...
When Erin and Garrett have a chance meeting in a bar in New York, both...
Hugely openhearted and packed with terrific moments that are both spiky and resonant, this undemanding...
Cloying sentimentality threatens to overwhelm this quiet character study about a widower trying to reconnect...
Watch the trailer for Whip ItThe small town of Bodeen, Texas doesn't exactly have a...
Watch the trailer for Everybody's Fine Frank Goode's children are all grown up and they...