Drew Barrymore believes a strict beauty regime is ''time consuming'' to maintain, as she is currently undergoing an entire hair, body and beauty overhaul to film 'Santa Clarita Diet'.
The 42-year-old actress has taken to social media to document a string of beauty treatments she has undergone in order to be camera ready for the next instalment of 'Santa Clarita Diet', in which the star portrays Sheila, but Drew thinks too much time and effort is needed for a women to be well kept.
Alongside a photograph of Drew with her freshly painted red manicure resting on top of her script, which was shared on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''#becomingSheila time to get her rad nails. Gosh, being a girl is time consuming. (sic).''
And the '50 First dates' star - who has four-year-old daughter Olive and Frankie, three, with her former partner Will Kopelman - is not surprised she ''let [herself] all go'' in the beauty department in recent weeks.
She continued: ''No wonder I let it all go. @kimmiekyees @tombachik @debbiedoesnails #ITTAKESAVILLAGE thank you for your brilliance. I am lucky to work with you guys! (sic).''
As part of her preparation for the follow up Drew has set herself the task of losing ''10 pounds'' in weight by eating ''super clean'' with the help of nutritionist Kimberly Snyder.
Alongside a video of Drew working out, she wrote: ''#becomingsheila start training with @marniealton and lose 10 pounds by eating super clean with @_kimberlysnyder who helped me lose 20 pounds for season one. After all the #santaclaritadiet is pretty severe. Gotta get back on track. (sic).''
And the Flower Beauty founder has even taken herself to the hair salon to dye her hair, and so not to miss out on all the pampering fun, her oldest child accompanied and sat with her locks wrapped in foils with conditioner in ''for solidarity''.
A photograph of mother and daughter together was captioned: ''#becomingsheila ok first! Hair. With @traceycunningham1 round one #santaclaritadiet olive is hanging! And Tracy puts conditioner in foils on her for solidarity. (sic).''
And this sweet post came shortly after Drew shared a picture of herself with her hair in disarray and her eyebrows fully grown out.
She said: ''#becomingsheila OH MY GOD How did I let it get this bad. Base and brows needed. Must become her. #santaclaritadiet here we go again. Season two. (sic).''
