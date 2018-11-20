Drew Barrymore refuses to let her children - Frankie, four, and Olive, six - go into acting just yet but would be so supportive if they wanted to do it later on in life.
Drew Barrymore won't let her children go into acting just yet.
The 'Miss You Already' star isn't keen for her kids - who has Frankie, four, and Olive, six, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman - to start acting time any soon but she would be ''so supportive'' if they wanted to follow in her footsteps in their later life.
She said: ''I'm not going to let them be kid actors. That's so not their journey. If they want to be actors later in life, I would be so supportive of it. Can you imagine me being a mom who is pushing her kids out there? That's not going to happen.''
And the 43-year-old actress' children are ''both very good builders''.
She added to People magazine: ''Frankie's really into Legos right now, which I'm really excited about because I mistakenly thought it was a boy's toy and it turns out she's really good at it. Her sister's really good at Magna-Tiles. They're both very good builders.''
Meanwhile, Drew previously revealed her daughters want to go into acting.
She said: ''They've got the Barrymore gene! We went to The Sound of Music, they're like, 'I just want up on the stage.' We go to the Amazing Bubble Show, they're like, 'I just want on the stage.' ... That's where they're gonna, in the healthiest way, develop who they really know they wanna be. As of today, I would say Olive is a vet and Frankie's a ballerina.''
Drew has to work away a lot for her job but tries to pitch it to her children in a positive way.
She shared: ''It's all in the tone. I had an enlightened conversation with a girlfriend 10 years ago, and she made me aware, in a few sentences, and then I emulated it for myself in this modern time of my life. Which is if you say, 'I have to go to work, but you know what? I'll be back soon,' to a child, that's like work is the bad man taking you away from them.''
