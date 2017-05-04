A former porn star claims to be pregnant with Drake's baby.

Sophie Brussaux was seen hanging out with the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker at a Japanese restaurant in Amsterdam on January 24, a few days after she claims to have conceived their child, and has now hired lawyer a top New York lawyer for a paternity and child support battle as the 30-year-old singer insists the child isn't his.

A spokesperson for Drake slammed Sophie's ''questionable background'' but admitted the star would ''do the right thing'' if it turned out to be his baby.

The representative told TMZ: ''This woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships. We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She's one of many women claiming he got them pregnant.

''If it is in fact Drake's child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child.''

Sophie - who is expecting a girl - claims to have text messages between her and Drake in which the 'One Dance' singer told her to have an abortion.

The alleged exchange starts with Drake saying: ''I want you to have an abortion.''

Sophie replied: ''I can't kill my baby simply to indulge you sorry.''

Drake responded: ''Indulge me? F**k you. You do know what you're doing you think you're going to get money.''

The representative said he had no idea if the texts are real or out of context because they haven't seen them.

And the spokesperson claimed the retired adult film star had sex with another ''big rapper'' at the same time as Drake, and added the other musician has ''all but acknowledged'' he is the father of the child.

Sophie's attorney Raoul Felder, of Felder and Nottes, declined to comment.