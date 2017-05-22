Drake wants to get Celine Dion's face tattooed on his body.

The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker is a huge fan of the 'My Heart Will Go On' singer and has revealed he is only ''a year away'' from getting her face permanently etched on his body.

In a video taken backstage at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (21.05.16), Drake can be heard telling Celine: ''It means the world, you're very iconic. We love you. I'm like a year away from a Celine tat.''

However, the 49-year-old singer didn't seem too keen on the idea, telling the rapping superstar, ''Oh, I don't know'', before introducing him to her son René-Charles, who attended the event alongside her.

Meanwhile, Celine was honoured to perform 'My Heart Will Go On' at the event as it marked the song's 20th anniversary.

She said: ''Being here tonight after 20 years, you might think and feel 'Oh, I'm gonna sing the 'Titanic' again' but when nights like tonight happen, and everyone from six years old, eight years old, 15, they were not even born [when it came out], but people were all singing with me, with James Cameron, with (composer) James Horner, it was emotional, I was like 'Hold your tears, hold your tears'.

''Last year was a great moment for me here receiving the Icon award, but this year was like 'I'll go'. I don't know, every night, every year, it's something, when I sing it every night something happens and tonight it was very special, people made it very special so thanks to the crowd.''

The night was also a special one for Drake, who won a record-breaking 13 prizes on the night.

On receiving the top artist prize, he said: ''I just want to say hold tight Adele because when a new [tune] drops you will crawl your way back to get the record back.''