Drake has turned The O2 into The O3 for his residency at the venue.

The Canadian rapper will spend seven nights at the 20,000-capacity arena as part of his 'Assassination Vacation Tour' and in a nod to the lyric from his hit single 'God's Plan', the The O2 has had their sign changed at the entrance to the building.

Alongside a series of images of the changed signage: The O2 wrote on Twitter: ''Turn The O2 into The O3. This is God's Plan. #DrakeTheO3 (sic)''

Whilst on tour in the UK, Drake has made a series of surprise intimate appearances.

Last week, the 'In My Feelings' hitmaker played a mini set at Leicester's Club Republic nightclub, where he performed 'Sicko Mode', 'Nonstop' and 'God's Plan'.

Drake also showed up to rising rapper Loski's London show.

The hip-hop superstar headed to the O2 Kentish Town Forum in north London, to see the 19-year-old artist who he listed as an inspiration for his latest LP 'Scorpion'.

The 'Hotline Bling' rapper was filmed by a fan on the balcony of the 2,300-capacity venue rapping along to Loski's song 'Money & Beef'.

The 32-year-old star also crashed Fredo's concert ahead of the opening night of the UK leg of his own tour in Manchester recently.

The Grammy-winner dropped by the O2 Ritz, which holds just 1,500 people, a day before his gig at nearby Manchester Arena, to join the London star for a rendition of the former's song 'Nonstop' from his record-breaking LP 'Scorpion'.

Fredo fans paid just £25 a ticket for the concert and went crazy for the hip-hop superstar.

He warmed himself up before his extravagant first show of the tour in the Northern city.

Fellow UK rapper DAVE was also a special guest at Drake's Manchester show.

The extravagant production sees the Grammy Award-winner perform on a 360 degree LED stage, with flying drones with lights, lasers, fireworks, and even had a rotating yellow Ferrari hovering over the crowd.

After performing the emotional number 'Upset', footage is shown on big screens of Drake as a child and in the studio.

The montage also includes a clip of Drake with his former on/off flame Rihanna, then footage is shown of the rapper crying into his hands.

The O2 - or O3 - run kicks off tonight (01.03.19).