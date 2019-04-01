Drake has literally ''turned The O2 into The O3'' for his upcoming residency at the London arena.
Drake has turned The O2 into The O3 for his residency at the venue.
The Canadian rapper will spend seven nights at the 20,000-capacity arena as part of his 'Assassination Vacation Tour' and in a nod to the lyric from his hit single 'God's Plan', the The O2 has had their sign changed at the entrance to the building.
Alongside a series of images of the changed signage: The O2 wrote on Twitter: ''Turn The O2 into The O3. This is God's Plan. #DrakeTheO3 (sic)''
Whilst on tour in the UK, Drake has made a series of surprise intimate appearances.
Last week, the 'In My Feelings' hitmaker played a mini set at Leicester's Club Republic nightclub, where he performed 'Sicko Mode', 'Nonstop' and 'God's Plan'.
Drake also showed up to rising rapper Loski's London show.
The hip-hop superstar headed to the O2 Kentish Town Forum in north London, to see the 19-year-old artist who he listed as an inspiration for his latest LP 'Scorpion'.
The 'Hotline Bling' rapper was filmed by a fan on the balcony of the 2,300-capacity venue rapping along to Loski's song 'Money & Beef'.
The 32-year-old star also crashed Fredo's concert ahead of the opening night of the UK leg of his own tour in Manchester recently.
The Grammy-winner dropped by the O2 Ritz, which holds just 1,500 people, a day before his gig at nearby Manchester Arena, to join the London star for a rendition of the former's song 'Nonstop' from his record-breaking LP 'Scorpion'.
Fredo fans paid just £25 a ticket for the concert and went crazy for the hip-hop superstar.
He warmed himself up before his extravagant first show of the tour in the Northern city.
Fellow UK rapper DAVE was also a special guest at Drake's Manchester show.
The extravagant production sees the Grammy Award-winner perform on a 360 degree LED stage, with flying drones with lights, lasers, fireworks, and even had a rotating yellow Ferrari hovering over the crowd.
After performing the emotional number 'Upset', footage is shown on big screens of Drake as a child and in the studio.
The montage also includes a clip of Drake with his former on/off flame Rihanna, then footage is shown of the rapper crying into his hands.
The O2 - or O3 - run kicks off tonight (01.03.19).
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Back in 2009, before he signed to Lil' Wayne's Young Money label through Cash Money/Universal,...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...