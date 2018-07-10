Drake is set to collaborate with Madonna.
The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker is currently in London following his surprise appearance at Wireless Festival on Sunday (08.07.18) and is reportedly planning to join the 59-year-old singer in the recording studio this week, as she's finishing work on her new album in the city.
A source told the Daily Star newspaper: ''Drake and Madonna are set to make some music together.
''Madonna is in London putting the finishing touches to her new album and Drake promised to work with her on something.''
In 2015, the pair caused a stir when they shared a kiss on stage at Coachella.
And that same year, Drake wrote a song called 'Madonna', which featured on his mixtape 'If You're Reading This It's Too Late', and the 'Hung Up' singer was a huge fan of the track.
She said at the time: ''I love your new song about me! It's my favourite! I'm still waiting for you to pick me up.''
Earlier this year, Madonna - who was seen at Wireless watching Migos' set over the weekend - revealed she'd been busy recording new music in a London studio.
The 'Beautiful Stranger' singer - whose last LP was 2015's 'Rebel Heart' - was spotted leaving the recording space in the British capital in January, and she also posted a photograph of herself singing into a microphone, sharing how thrilled she was to be back at work.
She wrote across the photo posted on her Instagram: ''Feels so good ... To be working on new music again! (sic)''
And last December, the megastar teased that she was to embark on a tour this year, though as yet no dates have been announced.
