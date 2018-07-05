Drake is set to make a surprise appearance at Wireless Festival this weekend.

The 31-year-old rapper is reportedly planning to join Giggs and DJ Khaled on the main stage at the music extravaganza, held at London's Finsbury Park, on Sunday (08.07.18) after his new double album 'Scorpion' went platinum this week.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre: ''Drake is known for his surprise appearances, having performed at the Reading festival and London's Xoyo last year.

''But he's now planning his biggest surprise to tie in with the launch of his latest album. Giggs and DJ Khaled have asked him to come out on stage with them on Sunday as they bring the festival to a close. Drake is already in London for a party for his brand OVO on Saturday so it was the perfect timing to squeeze in a performance.

''With 50,000 music fans attending it's the perfect place to showcase his album and thank fans for their support.''

The hunk is no doubt on cloud nine at the moment as 'Scorpion' had 170 million streams worldwide in its first 24 hours of release - almost double that of Drake's 2017 record 'More Life', which had 89.9 million.

The album has been making headlines for its personal revelations, with Drake admitting on the track 'Emotionless' that he has a baby son.

The rapper had been reported to have fathered a child with former adult movie star Sophie Brussaux and he admitted in the lyrics to the track that he has been ''hiding the world'' from his ''kid'' rather than keeping the tot a secret from the public.

He revealed: ''I wasn't hiding my kid from the world/I was hiding the world from my kid /Breakin' news in my life I don't run to the blogs/ The only ones I wanna tell are the ones I can call.''

In the track 'March 14', he pays homage to Michael Jackson's track 'Billie Jean' by describing his relationship with Sophie, while referencing his mother, Sandi Graham.

He raps: ''She's not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine/ Sandi used to tell me all it takes it one time, and all it took was one time/ S**t, we only met two times, two times.

''I used to challenge my parents on every album/ Now I'm embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent/ Always promised the family unit/ I wanted it to be different because I've been through it.''

Drake revealed more information about the baby on the track, including that the little boy was born on October 11 and he celebrated in Miami, Florida, when a DNA test confirmed his paternity.

But while he rushed out to buy a crib for the tot, Drake has only met his son once at Christmas time.