Drake has tested negative for coronavirus after spending time with Kevin Durant, who had been diagnosed with the virus.
The 'Hotline Bling' star was in self-isolation over fears he caught the virus from Nets star Kevin Durant, who was diagnosed with the deadly illness the just days after he partied with him at Nice Guy in Hollywood.
Speaking with his dad Dennis Graham on an Instagram Live, he confirmed he was negative, before adding: ''That test was uncomfortable though. They put that Q-tip all the way inside your thoughts and s**t.''
After finding out about Kevin's diagnosis, Drake put himself into isolation and said he would spend the foreseeable future in quarantine at his home in Toronto. The basketball team had been in Los Angeles, California, to play the Lakers and, although Kevin didn't play as he's recovering from a torn tendon, he still partied with his teammates.
Taking to his Instagram account, the 33-year-old rapper reportedly uploaded a video, which has since been removed, of his home basketball court, captioning the clip: ''My life for the next however long.''
Drake had also taken to Instagram to share a photo of him and Kevin leaving the restaurant together, captioning it: ''life is a race and the grim reaper catches up ... till then glasses up (sic)''
It was revealed that Kevin had contracted the virus along with the three other teammates, with a statement from the team revealing: ''Of the four, one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic. All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians.''
Addressing his diagnosis, Kevin added: ''Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this.''
