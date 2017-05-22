Drake won a record-breaking 13 prizes at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday (21.05.17).

The 30-year-old rap star surpassed the previous record of 12 set by Adele as he enjoyed a memorable evening in Sin City, where he was handed the best artist accolade by Prince Michael Jackson, the son of the late singer.

On receiving his prize, Drake said: ''I just want to say hold tight Adele because when a new ting drops you will crawl your way back to get the record back.''

The hip-hop star - who had 22 nominations in total - was awarded a series of gongs prior to the event, before he subsequently collected his remaining prizes, including Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album and Top Artist.

In the process, he bettered Adele's tally in 2012, when she won 12 awards.

During one of his acceptance speeches, the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker saluted Ludacris, thereby proving that their feud is now over, while he also professed his love for fellow rapper Nicki Minaj.

Meanwhile, Beyonce also won a number of the biggest prizes, including Top Female Artist, Top Touring Artist and Top R&B Artist, while Zayn Malik was named the Top New Artist.

Elsewhere, Noah Cyrus introduced her older sister Miley to the crowd at the T-Mobile Arena as she performed her new single 'Malibu'.

Noah said her sibling - who recently revealed she's quit using marijuana - is currently the ''happiest she's ever been''.

The award winners were decided by song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social media interactions over the last 12 months as recorded by Billboard.

Billboard Awards 2017 winners list:

Top Artist:

Drake

Top New Artist:

Zayn

Billboard Chart Achievement Award Presented by Xfinity:

Twenty One Pilots

Top Male Artist:

Drake

Top Female Artist:

Beyonce

Top Duo/Group:

Twenty One Pilots

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Drake

Top Song Sales Artist:

Drake

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Twenty One Pilots

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Drake

Top Social Artist:

BTS

Top Touring Artist:

Beyonce

Top R&B Artist:

Beyonce

Top R&B Tour:

Beyonce

Top Rap Artist:

Drake

Top Rap Tour:

Drake

Top Country Artist:

Blake Shelton

Top Country Tour:

Kenny Chesney

Top Rock Artist:

Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour:

Coldplay

Top Latin Artist:

Juan Gabriel

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Top Christian Artist:

Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Artist:

Kirk Franklin

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Drake, 'Views'

Top Soundtrack/Cast Album:

'Hamilton: An American Musical'

Top R&B Album:

Beyonce, 'Lemonade'

Top Rap Album:

Drake, 'Views'

Top Country Album:

Chris Stapleton, 'Traveller'

Top Rock Album:

Metallica, 'Hardwired...To Self Destruct'

Top Latin Album:

Juan Gabriel, 'Los Duo 2'

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

Lindsey Stirling, Brave Enough

Top Christian Album:

Lauren Daigle, 'How Can It Be'

Top Gospel Album:

Tamela Mann, One Way

Top Hot 100 Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, 'Closer'

Top Selling Song:

Justin Timberlake, 'Can't Stop The Feeling!'

Top Radio Song:

Justin Timberlake, 'Can't Stop The Feeling!'

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, 'One Dance'

Top Streaming Song (Video):

Desiigner, 'Panda'

Top Collaboration:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, 'Closer'

Top R&B Song:

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, 'One Dance'

Top R&B Collaboration:

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, 'One Dance'

Top Rap Song:

Desiigner, 'Panda'

Top Rap Collaboration:

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, 'Black Beatles'

Top Country Song:

Florida Georgia Line, 'H.O.L.Y.'

Top Country Collaboration:

Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, 'Setting The World On Fire'

Top Rock Song:

Twenty One Pilots, 'Heathens'

Top Latin Song:

Nicky Jam, 'Hasta El Amanecer'

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, 'Closer'

Top Christian Song:

Hillary Scott & The Family, 'Thy Will'

Top Gospel Song:

Travis Greene, 'Made A Way'