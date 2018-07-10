Drake supported his ex-girlfriend Serena Williams during her quarterfinal match at Wimbledon in London on Tuesday (10.07.18) - but fans begged him to leave because he ''jinxes'' her games.

The 36-year-old tennis ace may be married to Alexis Ohanian and have 10-month-old daughter Alexis with him, but that didn't stop her former flame - whom she was rumoured to be dating in 2011 and again in 2015 - from turning up at her tournament against Camila Giorgi of Italy today.

The 'Emotionless' hitmaker - who was in the capital to headline Wireless Festival in North London on Sunday (08.07.18) - couldn't contain his excitement as he watched Serena sail through to the semi finals after beating her opponent while he sipped on a refreshing cup of Pimms in the stands.

However, although it was nice of him to stop by to support Serena, some of her fans asked him to leave because they believed his presence tends to throw her performance off.

One wrote on Twitter: ''come on @drake you gotta leave. Serena loses when are around. Be a good friend and let her win. (sic)''

Another added: ''jeez Drake... you gonna come to her work and errrrthing? (sic)''

One fan tweeted: ''@serenawilliams HASNT DROPPED A SET ALL WEEK AND HERE COME @Drake!,'' wile another said: ''@Drake is a tennis jinx. Serena better hope he leaves soon. (sic)''

The 31-year-old rapper wasn't the only celebrity to turn up at the tournament to support Serena as Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel were spotted watching the Centre Court, while Michelle Dockery and baking legend Mary Berry were also seen seated in the stalls.

Drake and Serena were first linked back in 2011 when he started attending her matches.

He then hinted that they were dating on social media when he tweeted: ''@serenawilliams I cannot wait to put it on you and make you sweat...... during our match this weekend. (sic)''

He was then seen again attending her tennis tournaments again a few years later in 2015.