Drake has branded his Coachella accommodation as ''the most offensive place'' he has ever stayed in.

The 30-year-old rapper surprised revellers at the three-day music festival in California over the weekend as he made a special appearance during Future's set on Saturday night (15.04.17).

But although he spent the weekend enjoying the festival, he wasn't so pleased with his accommodation as he took to Instagram on Monday (17.04.17) to slam The Madison Club, accusing them of ''racial profiling''.

Next to a picture of the luxury location's logo, the 'One Dance' hitmaker wrote: ''The most offensive place I have ever stayed at in my life with staff who pick and choose who they are going to accommodate based on racial profiling #Coachella (sic)''

The Madison Club - who have yet to respond to Drake's claims - offers lots ranging from $4 million to $10 million, and according to the website, the ''sanctuary'' claims to offer ''many of the film industry's elite a secluded respite from the rigors of celebrity.''

At the time of writing, it is not yet known exactly why Drake was disappointed with the accommodation.

It is also unknown whether Drake was staying at the accommodation alone, as it was previously reported that he struck up a relationship with 19-year-old Jorja Smith after the pair worked together on his latest project 'More Life'.

A source said: ''Drake has a reputation for hooking up with his female collaborators, most famously Rihanna.

''So it's no surprise he's fallen for Jorja, she's absolutely gorgeous and an amazing singer.

''Drake is not one for serious relationships so no one is predicting they are about to step out holding hands on a red carpet anytime soon. But it's more than just a one-off fling.''