Drake presented $25,000 dollars to a high school after shooting his latest music video there.

The 'Hotline Bling' rapper surprised pupils at Miami Senior High School in Florida when he arrived on campus to shoot the video for his latest hit single 'God's Plan'.

Drake, 31, then thanked the kids for being extras in the video by donating $25,000 dollars to the school and promising to design and supply them all with new uniforms, according to The Miami Hurricane.

The rapper also presented student Destiny James, whose Facebook profile says she is studying biology, with a $50,000 dollar university scholarship.

After performing 'God's Plan' on a raised terrace while camera's filmed the crowd, Drake said: ''I'll tell you one thing. I've been to a lot of places in the world. I don't think I've ever been to a more turnt [excited] school than this. I wish you all the best in life, a lot of love, a lot of happiness for you, your friends and your family.''

Representatives from Cash Money Records patrolled the campus with signs stating students entering the area were consenting to be filmed.

Footage on social media also shows Drake performing on a hydraulic crane above the crowd.

Meanwhile, Drake recently named LeBron James as one of his biggest inspirations.

The chart-topping rap star has hailed the NBA star after he passed the 30,000 career points milestone, and Drake has admitted he regards LeBron to be one of his heroes.

He shared: ''Seems like every time we look up, you're setting another milestone or breaking another record and I always tell you that you're one of the most inspirational people in my life.''

In fact, Drake said that LeBron's career achievements encourage him to go into the studio and make new tunes.

He told Billboard: ''Every time you do something like this I always try to get in the studio and make the song that would go with the moment.''