Drake has gone into isolation after he partied with Nets star Kevin Durant last week - just days before he was diagnosed with coronavirus.
Drake has put himself into isolation amid the coronavirus crisis.
The 'God's Plan' hitmaker has decided to spend the foreseeable future in quarantine at his home in Toronto after Nets star Kevin Durant was diagnosed with the deadly illness the just days after he partied with him at Nice Guy in Hollywood.
According to the New York Post newspaper, the basketball team were in Los Angeles, California, to play the Lakers and, although Kevin didn't play as he's recovering from a torn tendon, he still managed to party with his teammates.
Taking to his Instagram account, the 33-year-old rapper reportedly uploaded a video, which has since been removed, of his home basketball court.
He captioned the clip: ''My life for the next however long.''
His decision to isolate comes days after Idris Elba revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus, which has already infected over 200,000 people worldwide.
He said: ''This morning I tested positive for Covid 19.
''I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing ... No panic. (sic)''
Bond star Olga Kurylenko - who is best known for starring in 'Quantum of Solace' in 2008 - announced on social media that she has also tested positive for the illness after suffering from the common symptoms; fever and fatigue.
Alongside an image of a window inside her house, Olga wrote: ''Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus.
''I've actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously! (sic)''
Fellow Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have also been confirmed to have the virus, with the star recently revealing he is taking things ''one-day-at-a-time'' as they recover in Australia.
