Drake thinks Pusha T has ''made a career'' from their feud.
The 33-year-old rapper has become embroiled in a feud with Pusha, after he revealed in a 2018 track that Drake fathered a son he had not yet gone public about, and the Canadian star has now argued it remains Pusha's main claim to fame.
Drake told Rap Radar: ''He's just made an entire career off of it. Some people like his music, I personally don't 'cause I don't believe any of it. And I like to listen to guys I believe.''
Drake also insisted he doesn't fret about his beef with Pusha.
He said: ''I sleep well at night knowing I didn't get out-barred.
''It was just, you know, he told the world that the biggest artist at the time has a kid that he hasn't told you about. I knew, for me, it was over at that point. It wasn't even about battle rap.''
Meanwhile, Drake also revealed why he delayed announcing the birth of his son.
The rapper - whose son Adonis is now two years old - explained: ''To be honest with you, I did a DNA test for my son and it came back to us and it said the DNA test got ruined in transit and they couldn't be 100 percent sure that that was my son or not.
''So, I was in a really weird pending situation where I didn't want to go tell the world that that was my son and it wasn't.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
Back in 2009, before he signed to Lil' Wayne's Young Money label through Cash Money/Universal,...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...