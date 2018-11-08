Drake has had his late fan's initial sewn into his tour outfit so he's ''got her with him'' all the time.
Drake has honoured a late fan with his new tour outfit.
The 'In My Feelings' hitmaker was devastated to hear that Kay - who he met through the Make A Wish foundation - had passed away and has now revealed his ongoing tribute to the youngster as he continues his Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour.
Captioning an image of the K he has had embroidered into the shoulder pad of his tour outfit, he wrote: ''got you with me every night now @the.kaydiaries (sic)''
Her family responded to the post, calling Kay Drake's ''guardian angel''.
Alongside a yellow heart emoji, they wrote in the comment section: ''She's now your guardian angel! We love and appreciate you - via The Family (sic)''
The pair met through the foundation, which helps poorly youngsters fulfil their wishes.
Taking to Instagram after it was revealed she had passed, he wrote: ''Gonna miss you a whole lot. We met through make a wish and we built a genuine bond you would text me and check on me while I was on tour and tell me positive things and share your dreams and goals. I am crying in this pic but it was tears of joy cause we just prayed for you with your father. I am sorry I missed your text on my birthday that's eating my soul right now but you know how much I loved you and was looking forward to seeing you after tour. I don't know why I am writing this on IG I just need to get it out cause it's sitting heavy on my heart. Will remember you forever K! @the.kaydiaries (sic)''
