Drake has released his star-studded video for 'Nice For What'.

The Canadian rapper's music video, which was directed by Karena Evans, features a host of Hollywood's powerful women including Tiffany Haddish, Tracee Ellis Ross and Zoe Saldana.

The music video opens with Olivia Wilde, who Drake first mentioned in his remix of Partynextdoor's 'Freak In You, where he said ''we can get wild like Olivia.'' Misty Copeland and Issa Rae also feature, along with Rashida Jones, who Drake once admitted to being in love with.

He previously said: ''I was, like, in love with Rashida. I love funny women and I love beautiful women and I love women that have great taste in music and Rashida is all those things.''

Other women featured in the video, which does not have a plot but shows the stars dancing, include Yara Shahidi, Zoe Saldana, Letitita Wright, Bria Vinaite, Emma Roberts, Syd, Michelle Rodriguez and Elizabeth and Victoria Lejonhjarta.

The song samples 'Ex Factor', from the 1999 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.' He previously sampled Hill's 'Doo Wop (That Thing),' from the same album, on his 2014 song 'Draft Day'.

Drake announced the new single during a surprise appearance at a Toronto concert by Majid Jordan last week and revealed that his new album is nearly finished.

He said: ''The reason I'm here tonight is because I'm back in the city finishing my album. I've got a new single dropping too, just in case you got some free time.''