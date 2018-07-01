Drake's 'Scorpion' has broken single-day streaming records on Spotify and Apple Music.

The Canadian rapper released his double album last week and it quickly crushed the record previously held by Drake on Apple Music.

'Scorpion' had 170 million streams worldwide in its first 24 hours of release, almost double that of Drake's 2017 record 'More Life', which had 89.9 million.

And on Spotify, he had 132 million streams in the first 24 hours, with all tracks on the double album appearing on Spotify's worldwide Top 200 chart.

The album has been making headlines for its personal revelations, with Drake admitting on the track 'Emotionless' that he has a baby son.

The 31-year-old rapper had been reported to have fathered a baby with former adult movie star Sophie Brussaux and he admitted in the lyrics to the track that he has been ''hiding the world'' from his ''kid''.

He revealed: ''I wasn't hiding my kid from the world/I was hiding the world from my kid.

''Breakin' news in my life I don't run to the blogs/ The only ones I wanna tell are the ones I can call.''

In the track 'March 14', he pays homage to Michael Jackson's track 'Billie Jean' by describing his relationship with Sophie, while referencing his mother, Sandi Graham.

He raps: ''She's not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine/ Sandi used to tell me all it takes it one time, and all it took was one time/ S**t, we only met two times, two times.

''I used to challenge my parents on every album/ Now I'm embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent/ Always promised the family unit/ I wanted it to be different because I've been through it.''

Drake revealed more information about the baby on the track, including that the little boy was born on October 11 and he celebrated in Miami, Florida, when a DNA test confirmed his paternity.

But while he rushed out to buy a crib for the tot, Drake has only met his son once at Christmas time.