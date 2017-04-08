Drake is reportedly dating Jorja Smith.

The 19-year-old British singer has collaborated with the 30-year-old rapper on his latest album 'More Life' and their working relationship reportedly developed into something more.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: ''Drake has a reputation for hooking up with his female collaborators, most famously Rihanna.

''So it's no surprise he's fallen for Jorja, she's absolutely gorgeous and an amazing singer.

''Drake is not one for serious relationships so no one is predicting they are about to step out holding hands on a red carpet anytime soon. But it's more than just a one-off fling.''

Drake's last fling was with Jennifer Lopez, 47, but that fizzled out in February and she has now moved on to retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

However, Drake recently hinted he is not over the star, when he sang about drunk texting her on the song 'Free Smoke' from his latest record.

On the track, he raps: ''I drunk text J-Lo/ Old number, so it bounce back.''

Although Jennifer and Drake previously refused to confirm or deny their romance, they admitted they had been working on a song together.

She said: ''We did a song together. We were not writing a song right at that moment. We were just hanging out. Actually he sent me a song that he wanted me to be on, and then I got on the song, and yeah, we have a song together.''

However, Jennifer does not appear on the 'More Life' album, which was released after their split.