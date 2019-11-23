Drake's father is set to sign a contract next week to feature in his own reality dating show.
Drake's father is set to land his own dating show.
Dennis Graham and his business partner David Weintraub have already held meetings with various networks about their pitch and Vice and WE tv are reportedly the frontrunners to land the show.
According to TMZ, Dennis is expected to sign a deal sometime next week.
The show will not only show Dennis as he searches for love but it will also give fans an insight into his life of luxury and fame as he enjoys the benefits of being Drake's dad.
Drake and his dad have a complicated relationship and recently fell out after Dennis claimed the star told him he lied about their relationship to ''sell records''.
He alleged: ''I always been with Drake. I talk to him, if not every day, then every other day. We really got into a deep conversation about that.
''I said, 'Drake, why are you saying all of this different stuff about me? Man, this is not cool.' He [said], 'Dad, it sells records.' ''
Drake has opened up about his dad in songs like 'Look What You've Done' in the past as he referenced having an absentee father, but Dennis claimed the truth was very different.
Drake reacted to the comments as he took to his Instagram Story and wrote: ''Woke up today so hurt man.
''My father will say anything to anyone that's willing to listen to him. It's sad when family gets like this but what can we really do that's the people we are stuck with...
''Every bar I ever spit was the truth and the truth is hard for some people to accept. (sic)''
Meanwhile, Drake previously admitted he had turned to his own upbringing for tips on how to be a father.
The star - who has two-year-old on Adonis with former adult film star Sophie Brussaux - said: ''I'm just excited. [I've been drawing on] all of the things I've learned from and through my father and the incredible things I've learned through my mother about patience, about unconditional love.''
