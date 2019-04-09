Drake spent thousands of dollars on champagne at the weekend.

The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker took time out from his residency at London's The O2 to host a private party for pals at members club Annabel's on Saturday (06.04.19) and spared no expense to ensure his guests had a good time.

Drake and his guests, which included interior designer Ferris Rafauli, celebrated with the first releases of Mod Sélection champagne and despite its $400 price tag, the group left the venue having drank their entire stock of the luxury tipple.

A source exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Drake and his friends had a great time at Annabel's, but they've left the club members having to seek out a different brand of champagne because their group drank the place dry!''

The 'God's Plan' hitmaker kicked off his residency in London on April 1 and it draws to a close on Thursday (11.04.19).

At his opening concert at the venue last week, the 32-year-old star paid homage to Nipsey Hussle, who had been shot dead the day before.

Drake stood in the center of the stage and opened up about the 'Racks In The Middle' rapper whilst telling his fans that he was ''thankful'' to be with them.

He said ''He [Nipsey] was somebody that provided for his people, somebody that always treated you with respect when he saw you, somebody that commanded respect when he walked in the room.

''So I really want to do this shout out for Nip tonight and I just want everybody to look around and be grateful and happy that we're all here together, alive and well, because life can end at any moment. I just want to say I love you, I'm thankful to be with you tonight. London, as long as you'll have me back I'll stand in the middle of this building and give you everything I've f**king got. Cheers to my brother, rest easy my g. London, I love you.''