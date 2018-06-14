Drake is set to release his new album 'Scorpion' on June 29.

The 'Passionfruit' hitmaker released the music video for the single 'I'm Upset' last night (13.06.18) - which features several of his former castmates from his days in the Canadian drama TV series 'Degrassi: The Next Generation' - whilst also unveiling the album cover and release date for his fifth studio outing.

Alongside the black and white artwork, he captioned the post on Instagram: ''JUNE 29 2018 [sic]''

'Scorpion' follows Drake's EP 'Scary Hours', single 'Nice for What' and the mixtape 'More Life' from March 2017.

The video and album news is the first fans have heard from Drake since his feud with fellow rapper Pusha-T.

Things escalated when the latter released 'The Story Of Adidon', in which he alleged that Drake has a son called Adonis with former porn star, Sophie Brussaux.

In the song, 'The Story Of Adidon', he says: ''Since you name-dropped my fiancée / Let 'em know who you chose as your Beyoncé / Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother / Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her.

''A baby's involved, it's deeper than rap / We talkin' character, let me keep with the facts / You are hiding a child, let that boy come home / Deadbeat m******f****r playin' border patrol. Adonis is your son / And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that's real / Love that baby, respect that girl / Forget she's a porn star, let her be your world.''

Collaborators Kanye West and Pusha-T were in a bitter battle of words with Drake after used their track 'Infrared' to accuse him of using ghostwriters.

Pusha-T and Drake continued to trade diss tracks before Drake's mentor J Prince and Kanye both urged them to end the feud and Pusha-T insisted it is over.

He said: ''I mean, you know. These conversations have been had and, to my knowledge, it's all over. It's all over with.

''I'm ready to be back to the music for real. Just feeding my base, that's it. That's the most important thing to me at all times. I don't even know. I don't know what was lost or what was gained.''