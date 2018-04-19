Drake has been romantically linked to Lateysha Grace.

The 31-year-old rapper and the British reality TV star - who shot to fame in 'The Valleys' - have sparked speculation they could be dating after the pair reportedly went out for dinner on Tuesday night (17.04.18).

A source said: ''Drake took Lateysha to a fancy restaurant on Tuesday. They had a great time hanging out together and didn't stop talking all night.''

While Drake has been spending some time in the UK recently, the 25-year-old reality TV star - who has two-year-old daughter Wynter with her ex Ben Charles - is said to be keen to visit him in Los Angeles.

The source added to The Sun Online: ''Lateysha has been telling her friends she's planning on visiting Drake in Los Angeles soon when he heads back home.''

Drake's latest dating speculation comes just days after he was romantically linked to another Brit, singer Raye.

A source said at the time: ''Raye is a massive fan of Drake's work and reached out on Twitter to send him one of her songs.

''He even turned up to watch her perform for a fashion bash at London's new venue Lost Rivers Leake Street on Friday.

''He's got form for dating the hottest and most up-and-coming stars in the world, so Raye isn't reading too much into it, they're just having fun at the moment.''

Drake was linked to model Bella Hadid last October and before that he dated Jennifer Lopez, 48, but they split over a year ago, in February.

The rapper - who also had an on/off romance with Rihanna - took the break up hard, writing about it on his track 'Diplomatic Immunity'.

The song features the line: ''2010 was when I lost my halo, 2017 I lost a J Lo''.

On his track 'Free Smoke' he raps: ''I drunk text J-Lo/ Old number, so it bounce back.''