Drake's music career was inspired by basketball star Vince Carter.

The chart-topping rapper has been credited with helping to put the Canadian city of Toronto on the map, but Drake believes the American basketball player - who starred for the Toronto Raptors between 1998 and 2004 - should take much of the credit.

Speaking in promotion of the new documentary 'The Carter Effect', Drake explained to Billboard: ''It just let me know that it was possible. It was confidence. It was the realisation that it was attainable.

''This guy could come over here and lift us up. Imagine if it was one of us that could make it out there.''

Despite being one of the best-selling artists in the world, Drake revealed earlier this year that he also has aspirations outside of the music industry.

The Canadian star admitted he would love to become a respected actor in the coming years.

He said: ''Acting is another thing that I just can't wait to really dive into, I think after I release 'More Life', which is this playlist I'm working on and finish this tour.

''I think I'm going to really start to position myself in the acting world and, hopefully, take some great roles.''

Drake also suggested he'd like to become a late-night TV talk-show host.

He explained: ''I hope to get there one day where I put on amazing suits every night.

''Just put on Tom Ford every night, sit with a glass of wine, and laugh with people that I've spent years with in the business, or friends of mine, and give people something to watch every night that makes them feel good and laugh.''