Drake has been forced to postpone his 'Boy Meets World' UK tour dates.

The 'One Dance' rapper has had to move the dates of his shows in Glasgow, London and Amsterdam because of ''unforeseen production setbacks'' while working on ''incredible new features'' so that he can put on a ''spectacular production''.

In a statement from Drake's management, they said: ''We would like to inform you that shows on the 'Boy Meets World Tour' in Amsterdam, London, Glasgow are being moved to new dates.

''Drake wanted to create a special experience for fans in Europe and the UK so he has added some incredible new features to an already specular production.

''Unfortunately due to unforeseen production setbacks it will need a little more time to be ready.

''Drake can't wait to see all his fans so he can deliver an amazing and memorable experience.''

The shows that are affected are two dates at Glasgow's SSE Hydro Arena on January 25 and January 26, which will now move to March 22 and 23 respectively.

And The O2 show in London on January 28 will now take place on March 20.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old star's 'More Life' project has been slated for a 2017 release.

The hunky hip-hop star - who is dating Jennifer Lopez - took to Instagram to share an update with his followers, telling them he was back on his feet after an ''ankle injury'' - which led him to postpone three of his dates on his 'Summer Sixteen Tour' - and that his new project, will be coming out soon.

Alongside a video of himself playing basketball, the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker wrote: ''Finally got to play today after recovering from the ankle injury. Happy to be back at 100 and ready for More Buckets More Shows and More Life 2017 (sic)''

The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker's manager Oliver El-Khatib also made an announcement on Drake's Apple Music radio show 'OVO Sound', revealing the release date to be early in the new year.