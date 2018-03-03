Drake is ''praying'' for Rick Ross after he was rushed to hospital.

The 42-year-old rapper was rushed to a hospital in the Miami area on Thursday (01.03.18) after a 911 call was placed from his home in the early hours of the morning, which claimed the star was unresponsive and ''slobbing out the mouth''.

And now, following the news of his hospitalisation, fellow rapper Drake has voiced his concern for the music mogul.

When asked by TMZ if he had any words for Rick, the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker said: ''I'm praying. Praying to God for him.''

The 31-year-old musician isn't the only star to have wished the 'Purple Lamborghini' hitmaker a speedy recovery either, as stars including Missy Elliott, French Montana, and Snoop Dogg have also spoken out.

French Montana also told TMZ: ''I love him, he's my big brother.''

Whilst Missy Elliott tweeted: ''I BELIEVE in the Power of Prayer Sending Prayers up for Rick Ross (sic)''

And Snoop Dogg also wrote on Twitter: ''prayers up for my guy Rick Ross hope you pull thru my brotha (sic)''

According to TMZ, Rick is being treated in the hospital's cardiac unit, and it is suspected the star suffered a heart attack which manifested itself in respiratory issues.

The publication also reports the 'Aston Martin Music' rapper has been ''hooked up to a machine that's taking over the function of his heart and lungs'' whilst he continues to undergo treatment at the hospital.

Sources claim Rick has been placed on ECMO, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, which is a technique used to oxygenate his blood outside of his body, before it's pumped back into his body.

It isn't the first time the music mogul has found himself facing a health scare. In 2011, he suffered two seizures on two separate flights, and whilst he blamed them on lack of sleep at the time, he changed his lifestyle following the scares and eventually dropped 100lbs.