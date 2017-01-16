The Hotline Bling hitmaker had been due to kick off his Boy Meets World trek in Amsterdam, Holland this week (begs16Jan17), but now dates there and in Glasgow, Scotland and London have been pushed back.

A statement issued by his management team reads: "We would like to inform you that shows on the 'Boy Meets World Tour' in Amsterdam, London, Glasgow are being moved to new dates.

"Drake wanted to create a special experience for fans in Europe and the UK so he has added some incredible new features to an already spectacular production. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen production setbacks, it will need a little more time to be ready.

"Drake can't wait to see all his fans so he can deliver an amazing and memorable experience."

The tour will now begin in Amsterdam on 26 January (17), while the Glasgow gigs originally scheduled for 25 and 26 January (17) have been moved to 22 and 23 March (17), and London's 28 January (17) show - one of six in the British capital - will now take place at the end of the trek on 20 March (17).

The Boy Meets World Tour will also make stops in Germany, Sweden, Denmark and France.