Drake partied with Adele over the weekend.

The duo were seen having a laugh around Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley, where they dined at Jerry's Famous Deli before heading over to Pinz Bowling next door. Later, they headed to Chill N Vape Lounge.

The pair became friends when they met after Drake's concerts back in October and have stayed in contact ever since, TMZ reports.

Meanwhile, Drake previously confessed he was so ''gassed'' to find out Adele was at his show at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

He shared on Twitter: ''Oiiiiiii don't f**king get me gassed right now I love this woman and she came to the show. Thank god nobody told me I would have been SHOOK (sic)''

Adele had earlier posted a tweet where she admitted Drake had ''blew her mind''.

Alongside a heart emoji, she wrote: ''Oii Champagne Papi blew my mind tonight! Best production I've ever seen hands down and way up there with one of my favorite shows of all time. Huge love (sic)''

Drake would no doubt love to see Adele live but she previously confessed that touring ''doesn't suit'' her, and she would rather continue making music without the pressure of heading out on tour.

In a handwritten note inside the programme for her Wembley Stadium shows in 2017, Adele wrote: ''So this is it after 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25, we are at the end. Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well. I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus, I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is! I've done 119 shows and these last four will take me up to 123, it has been hard but an absolute thrill and pleasure. I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artists have had on me live. And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home.''