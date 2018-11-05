Drake is mourning the death of a fan who has sadly passed away.

The 32-year-old Canadian rap superstar was introduced to Kay through the Make A Wish Foundation - which helps young people suffering from critical conditions - and was reduced to tears when he made a special visit to meet the youngster, whose illness is unknown, in hospital.

On hearing Kay had died, the 'In My Feelings' hitmaker took to Instagram to share the picture of him sat by her bedside, wiping his eyes with a tissue after he and her father prayed for her.

The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker said he had a ''genuine bond'' with Kay and was ''sorry'' that he missed her text message wishing him a happy birthday.

Alongside the photo, he wrote on Sunday (04.11.18): ''Gonna miss you a whole lot. We met through make a wish and we built a genuine bond you would text me and check on me while I was on tour and tell me positive things and share your dreams and goals. I am crying in this pic but it was tears of joy cause we just prayed for you with your father. I am sorry I missed your text on my birthday that's eating my soul right now but you know how much I loved you and was looking forward to seeing you after tour. I don't know why I am writing this on IG I just need to get it out cause it's sitting heavy on my heart. Will remember you forever K! @the.kaydiaries (sic)''

In August, Drake surprised an 11-year-old heart transplant patient with a special visit.

The hip-hop star skipped the MTV VMAs at New York's Radio City Music Hall so he could go to the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, where he met super-fan Sofia Sanchez.

The young girl had participated in the ''In My Feelings Challenge'' that swept across the Internet recently - in which people completed a choreographed dance to Drake's track of the same name - which the rapper had seen and decided to drop by the hospital to say hi.

In a video posted to the hospital's official Facebook page, Drake told a surprised Sofia: ''You asked me to come, and I'm here. I'm so happy I got to see you.''

Sofia was left speechless, and later recalled: ''I didn't talk for a minute. I was like, 'What? Is this real or fake?' And he was like, 'It's me, Drake.'''

The visit was made extra special for Sofia as she had celebrated her 11th birthday just days before.

She added: ''This is the best birthday I ever had. He got to sing me 'God's Plan'. I gave him my autograph, and he gave me his.''

The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker also posted pictures of his time at the hospital on Instagram.

One snap of himself with Sofia was captioned: ''Me and my love Sofia talking about Bieber and Owls and Basketball.''