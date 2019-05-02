Drake has become the most decorated winner in Billboard Music Awards history after taking home 12 prizes at Wednesday night's (01.05.19) ceremony.

The rapper, 32, won Top Artist and Top Rap Artist, among other gongs, at the ceremony, which took place at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, taking his all-time total to 27.

And he even found time for a shout out to 'Game of Thrones' character Arya Stark - portrayed by Maisie Williams - after she defeated the evil Night King in the epic Battle of Winterfell on Sunday's (28.04.19) episode of the HBO fantasy show.

While collecting the Top Billboard 200 Album accolade for 'Scorpion', he told the audience: ''Thank you to everybody who gave me their time, their energy, stayed away from their family and friends while we were trying to complete this.

''I always had a dream of doing a double album and I finally did it so now I'll never do it again.

''Hey, shout-out to Arya Stark for putting in that work last week.''

Drake beat off competition from Card B - who led the nominees with 21 nods - in the Top Artist category as well as Ariana Grande, Post Malone and Travis Scott.

Cardi also landed a big haul on the night, taking home six accolades including Top Rap Female Artist and Top Collaboration for her 'Girls Like You' hit with Maroon 5.

But she lost out to Ariana in the Top Female Artist category, which Halsey, Ella Mai and Taylor Swift were also nominated for.

Cardi took to the stage to accept the Best Rap Song prize for her song 'I Like It' with J Balvin and Bad Bunny, but her speech almost got cut short due to such big applause from the audience.

Speaking to the crowd, she joked: ''Wait a minute. Let me finish my speech, goddamn it.

''I know y'all love me. If you got a favourite artist, support them. Stream their music. Listen to their music.

''Tell a friend to tell a friend about their music to get them on the chart, an upcoming artist or artists that's already out there. Support their music.

''Be the biggest fan that you can be.''

Maroon 5 scored four award wins at the ceremony - which was hosted by Kelly Clarkson - while Ella, Ozuna, Luke Combs and Lauren Daigle each won a hat-trick of prizes.

Ella, 24, defeated H.E.R., Khalid, The Weeknd and XXXTentacion to win Top R&B Artist.

Taylor Swift returned to the spectacle to perform her new single 'ME!', which was her first performance at the event since 2013, and Madonna, Paula Abdul, and Jonas Brothers were among the other performers.

Billboard Music Awards 2019 Winners:

Top Artist:

Drake

Top New Artist:

Juice WRLD

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:

Ariana Grande

Top Male Artist:

Drake

Top Female Artist:

Ariana Grande

Top Duo/Group:

BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Drake

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Drake

Top Song Sales Artist:

Drake

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Drake

Top Social Artist:

BTS

Top Touring Artist:

Ed Sheeran

Top R&B Artist:

Ella Mai

Top R&B Male Artist:

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist:

Ella Mai

Top R&B Tour:

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Top Rap Artist:

Drake

Top Rap Male Artist:

Drake

Top Rap Female Artist:

Cardi B

Top Rap Tour:

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Top Country Artist:

Luke Combs

Top Country Male Artist:

Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist:

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group:

Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour:

Kenny Chesney

Top Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Top Rock Tour:

Elton John

Top Latin Artist:

Ozuna

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Top Christian Artist:

Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Artist:

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Drake 'Scorpion'

Top Soundtrack:

'The Greatest Showman'

Top R&B Album:

XXXTentacion '17'

Top Rap Album:

Drake 'Scorpion'

Top Country Album:

Luke Combs 'This One's For You'

Top Rock Album:

Panic! At This Disco 'Pray For The Wicked'

Top Latin Album:

Ozuna 'Aura'

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

The Chainsmokers 'Sick Boy'

Top Christian Album:

Lauren Daigle 'Look Up Child'

Top Gospel Album:

Tori Kelly 'Hiding Place'

Top Hot 100 Song:

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B 'Girls Like You'

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

Travis Scott 'SICKO MODE'

Top Streaming Song (Video):

Drake 'In My Feelings'

Top Selling Song:

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B 'Girls Like You'

Top Radio Song:

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B 'Girls Like You'

Top Collaboration:

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B 'Girls Like You'

Top R&B Song:

Ella Mai 'Boo'd Up'

Top Rap Song:

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin 'I Like It'

Top Country Song:

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line 'Meant to Be'

Top Rock Song:

Panic! At The Disco 'High Hopes'

Top Latin Song:

Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna 'Te Bote'

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey 'The Middle'

Top Christian Song:

Lauren Daigle 'You Say'

Top Gospel Song:

Koryn Hawthorne 'Won't He Do It'