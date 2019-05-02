Drake made history at the Billboard Music Awards 2019 at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday night (01.05.19) when he took home 12 prizes, making him the most-decorated artist at the event with 27 wins in total.
Drake has become the most decorated winner in Billboard Music Awards history after taking home 12 prizes at Wednesday night's (01.05.19) ceremony.
The rapper, 32, won Top Artist and Top Rap Artist, among other gongs, at the ceremony, which took place at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, taking his all-time total to 27.
And he even found time for a shout out to 'Game of Thrones' character Arya Stark - portrayed by Maisie Williams - after she defeated the evil Night King in the epic Battle of Winterfell on Sunday's (28.04.19) episode of the HBO fantasy show.
While collecting the Top Billboard 200 Album accolade for 'Scorpion', he told the audience: ''Thank you to everybody who gave me their time, their energy, stayed away from their family and friends while we were trying to complete this.
''I always had a dream of doing a double album and I finally did it so now I'll never do it again.
''Hey, shout-out to Arya Stark for putting in that work last week.''
Drake beat off competition from Card B - who led the nominees with 21 nods - in the Top Artist category as well as Ariana Grande, Post Malone and Travis Scott.
Cardi also landed a big haul on the night, taking home six accolades including Top Rap Female Artist and Top Collaboration for her 'Girls Like You' hit with Maroon 5.
But she lost out to Ariana in the Top Female Artist category, which Halsey, Ella Mai and Taylor Swift were also nominated for.
Cardi took to the stage to accept the Best Rap Song prize for her song 'I Like It' with J Balvin and Bad Bunny, but her speech almost got cut short due to such big applause from the audience.
Speaking to the crowd, she joked: ''Wait a minute. Let me finish my speech, goddamn it.
''I know y'all love me. If you got a favourite artist, support them. Stream their music. Listen to their music.
''Tell a friend to tell a friend about their music to get them on the chart, an upcoming artist or artists that's already out there. Support their music.
''Be the biggest fan that you can be.''
Maroon 5 scored four award wins at the ceremony - which was hosted by Kelly Clarkson - while Ella, Ozuna, Luke Combs and Lauren Daigle each won a hat-trick of prizes.
Ella, 24, defeated H.E.R., Khalid, The Weeknd and XXXTentacion to win Top R&B Artist.
Taylor Swift returned to the spectacle to perform her new single 'ME!', which was her first performance at the event since 2013, and Madonna, Paula Abdul, and Jonas Brothers were among the other performers.
Billboard Music Awards 2019 Winners:
Top Artist:
Drake
Top New Artist:
Juice WRLD
Billboard Chart Achievement Award:
Ariana Grande
Top Male Artist:
Drake
Top Female Artist:
Ariana Grande
Top Duo/Group:
BTS
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Drake
Top Hot 100 Artist:
Drake
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
Drake
Top Song Sales Artist:
Drake
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Drake
Top Social Artist:
BTS
Top Touring Artist:
Ed Sheeran
Top R&B Artist:
Ella Mai
Top R&B Male Artist:
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist:
Ella Mai
Top R&B Tour:
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Top Rap Artist:
Drake
Top Rap Male Artist:
Drake
Top Rap Female Artist:
Top Rap Tour:
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Top Country Artist:
Luke Combs
Top Country Male Artist:
Luke Combs
Top Country Female Artist:
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group:
Dan + Shay
Top Country Tour:
Kenny Chesney
Top Rock Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Top Rock Tour:
Elton John
Top Latin Artist:
Ozuna
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
The Chainsmokers
Top Christian Artist:
Lauren Daigle
Top Gospel Artist:
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Drake 'Scorpion'
Top Soundtrack:
'The Greatest Showman'
Top R&B Album:
XXXTentacion '17'
Top Rap Album:
Drake 'Scorpion'
Top Country Album:
Luke Combs 'This One's For You'
Top Rock Album:
Panic! At This Disco 'Pray For The Wicked'
Top Latin Album:
Ozuna 'Aura'
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
The Chainsmokers 'Sick Boy'
Top Christian Album:
Lauren Daigle 'Look Up Child'
Top Gospel Album:
Tori Kelly 'Hiding Place'
Top Hot 100 Song:
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B 'Girls Like You'
Top Streaming Song (Audio):
Travis Scott 'SICKO MODE'
Top Streaming Song (Video):
Drake 'In My Feelings'
Top Selling Song:
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B 'Girls Like You'
Top Radio Song:
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B 'Girls Like You'
Top Collaboration:
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B 'Girls Like You'
Top R&B Song:
Ella Mai 'Boo'd Up'
Top Rap Song:
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin 'I Like It'
Top Country Song:
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line 'Meant to Be'
Top Rock Song:
Panic! At The Disco 'High Hopes'
Top Latin Song:
Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna 'Te Bote'
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey 'The Middle'
Top Christian Song:
Lauren Daigle 'You Say'
Top Gospel Song:
Koryn Hawthorne 'Won't He Do It'
Back in 2009, before he signed to Lil' Wayne's Young Money label through Cash Money/Universal,...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...