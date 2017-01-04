Drake leads the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations with 12 nods.
The Canadian musician’s potential wins include Song of the Year for One Dance featuring Wizkid and Kyla Reid, Male Artist of the Year and Hip-Hop Song of the Year for both One Dance and Controlla.
Facing him in the first category is Justin Timberlake’s Can’t Stop The Feeling, Stressed Out by twenty one pilots, Cheap Thrills by Sia featuring Sean Paul and Closer by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey.
Meanwhile, Justin Bieber, Luke Bryan, The Weeknd and Shawn Mendes are his competition for Male Artist of the Year, while Panda by Desiigner, All The Way Up by Fat Joe and Remy Ma featuring French Montana and Infrared, and For Free by DJ Khaled, also featuring Drake, fill the rest of the Hip-Hop group.
The Chainsmokers clocked an impressive 11 nominations, adding the likes of Dance Song of the Year for Closer, Best New Pop Artist and Producer of the Year to their Song of the Year nod.
Other artists who have scooped multiple nominations include Beyonce and Rihanna, both up for R&B Artist of the Year among others, and Ariana Grande, whose nominations include Female Artist of the Year, in which she’s up against Umbrella singer Rihanna.
So far only Bruno Mars has been announced as a performer at the show, which takes place on 5 March 2017 at The Forum in Los Angeles.
Below are the top categories:
Song of the Year
Can't Stop The Feeling - Justin Timberlake
Cheap Thrills - Sia featuring Sean Paul
Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
One Dance - Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla
Stressed Out" - twenty one pilots
Female Artist of the Year
Adele
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Selena Gomez
Sia
Male Artist of the Year
Drake
Justin Bieber
Luke Bryan
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Best Duo/Group of the Year
Coldplay
DNCE
Florida Georgia Line
The Chainsmokers
twenty one pilots
Alternative Rock Song of the Year
Bored to Death - blink-182
Dark Necessities - Red Hot Chili Peppers
Heathens - twenty one pilots
Ride - twenty one pilots
Trouble - Cage The Elephant
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year
blink-182
Cage The Elephant
Coldplay
The Strumbellas
twenty one pilots
Rock Song of the Year
Bang Bang - Green Day
Dark Necessities - Red Hot Chili Peppers
Take Me Down – The Pretty Reckless
The Devil's Bleeding Crown – Volbeat
The Sound Of Silence – Disturbed
Rock Artist of the Year
Disturbed
Five Finger Death Punch
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Shinedown
Volbeat
Country Song of the Year
Church Bells - Carrie Underwood
Snapback - Old Dominion
Somewhere On A Beach - Dierks Bentley
T-Shirt - Thomas Rhett
You Should Be Here - Cole Swindell
Country Artist of the Year
Carrie Underwood
Jason Aldean
Keith Urban
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Dance Song of the Year
Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
Cold Water - Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MØ
Don't Let Me Down - The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
I Took A Pill In Ibiza - Mike Posner
Let Me Love You - DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber
Dance Artist of the Year
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Flume
Major Lazer
The Chainsmokers
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
All The Way Up - Fat Joe and Remy Ma featuring French Montana
Controlla - Drake
For Free - DJ Khaled featuring Drake
One Dance - Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla
Panda - Desiigner
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Desiigner
DJ Khaled
Drake
Future
J. Cole
R&B Song of the Year
Exchange - Bryson Tiller
Needed Me - Rihanna
No Limit - Usher featuring Young Thug
Sorry - Beyoncé
Work - Rihanna featuring Drake
R&B Artist of the Year
Beyoncé
Bryson Tiller
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Usher
Back in 2009, before he signed to Lil' Wayne's Young Money label through Cash Money/Universal,...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...