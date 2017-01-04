The Canadian musician’s potential wins include Song of the Year for One Dance featuring Wizkid and Kyla Reid, Male Artist of the Year and Hip-Hop Song of the Year for both One Dance and Controlla.

Facing him in the first category is Justin Timberlake’s Can’t Stop The Feeling, Stressed Out by twenty one pilots, Cheap Thrills by Sia featuring Sean Paul and Closer by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber, Luke Bryan, The Weeknd and Shawn Mendes are his competition for Male Artist of the Year, while Panda by Desiigner, All The Way Up by Fat Joe and Remy Ma featuring French Montana and Infrared, and For Free by DJ Khaled, also featuring Drake, fill the rest of the Hip-Hop group.

The Chainsmokers clocked an impressive 11 nominations, adding the likes of Dance Song of the Year for Closer, Best New Pop Artist and Producer of the Year to their Song of the Year nod.

Other artists who have scooped multiple nominations include Beyonce and Rihanna, both up for R&B Artist of the Year among others, and Ariana Grande, whose nominations include Female Artist of the Year, in which she’s up against Umbrella singer Rihanna.

So far only Bruno Mars has been announced as a performer at the show, which takes place on 5 March 2017 at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Below are the top categories:

Song of the Year

Can't Stop The Feeling - Justin Timberlake

Cheap Thrills - Sia featuring Sean Paul

Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

One Dance - Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla

Stressed Out" - twenty one pilots

Female Artist of the Year

Adele

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Selena Gomez

Sia

Male Artist of the Year

Drake

Justin Bieber

Luke Bryan

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year

Coldplay

DNCE

Florida Georgia Line

The Chainsmokers

twenty one pilots

Alternative Rock Song of the Year

Bored to Death - blink-182

Dark Necessities - Red Hot Chili Peppers

Heathens - twenty one pilots

Ride - twenty one pilots

Trouble - Cage The Elephant

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year

blink-182

Cage The Elephant

Coldplay

The Strumbellas

twenty one pilots

Rock Song of the Year

Bang Bang - Green Day

Dark Necessities - Red Hot Chili Peppers

Take Me Down – The Pretty Reckless

The Devil's Bleeding Crown – Volbeat

The Sound Of Silence – Disturbed

Rock Artist of the Year

Disturbed

Five Finger Death Punch

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Shinedown

Volbeat

Country Song of the Year

Church Bells - Carrie Underwood

Snapback - Old Dominion

Somewhere On A Beach - Dierks Bentley

T-Shirt - Thomas Rhett

You Should Be Here - Cole Swindell

Country Artist of the Year

Carrie Underwood

Jason Aldean

Keith Urban

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Dance Song of the Year

Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

Cold Water - Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MØ

Don't Let Me Down - The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

I Took A Pill In Ibiza - Mike Posner

Let Me Love You - DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber

Dance Artist of the Year

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Flume

Major Lazer

The Chainsmokers

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

All The Way Up - Fat Joe and Remy Ma featuring French Montana

Controlla - Drake

For Free - DJ Khaled featuring Drake

One Dance - Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla

Panda - Desiigner

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Desiigner

DJ Khaled

Drake

Future

J. Cole

R&B Song of the Year

Exchange - Bryson Tiller

Needed Me - Rihanna

No Limit - Usher featuring Young Thug

Sorry - Beyoncé

Work - Rihanna featuring Drake

R&B Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Bryson Tiller

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Usher